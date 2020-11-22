TABERSKI - Dolores (nee Panfil)
November 20, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Taberski; dear mother of David (Mary) Taberski, Karen (Mark) Stachowski, Thomas and the late Joseph S. Taberski Jr.; dear grandmother of Beth Donaldson, Brian Stachowski, Jospeh M., Daniel J., Kimberly, Steven and Abigail Taberski; great-grandmother of Jordan, Taylor and Emily Donaldson; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.