Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dolores TABERSKI
TABERSKI - Dolores (nee Panfil)
November 20, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Taberski; dear mother of David (Mary) Taberski, Karen (Mark) Stachowski, Thomas and the late Joseph S. Taberski Jr.; dear grandmother of Beth Donaldson, Brian Stachowski, Jospeh M., Daniel J., Kimberly, Steven and Abigail Taberski; great-grandmother of Jordan, Taylor and Emily Donaldson; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.