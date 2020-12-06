Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dolores WILKENSON
WILKENSON - Dolores
Entered into rest November 28, 2020. The family will receive friends Monday, December 7th, 2020, 10 AM-12 Noon, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, attendance will be limited, masks are required. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211
Dec
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Rest in Heavenly Peace Dolores
Desiree Rankin
December 6, 2020