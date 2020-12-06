WILKENSON - Dolores
Entered into rest November 28, 2020. The family will receive friends Monday, December 7th, 2020, 10 AM-12 Noon, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, attendance will be limited, masks are required. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.