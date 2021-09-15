Menu
Dolores WOJDAN
FUNERAL HOME
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY
WOJDAN - Dolores
(nee Osinski)
September 10, 2021 at age 91, beloved wife of the late Arthur Wojdan; devoted mother of the late Kathleen (Eugene) Tonello and the late Timothy (Shelly) Wojdan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 9:30 AM at St. Andrew Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr. (at Elmwood Ave.), Kenmore. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Family and friends invited. Arrangements by Anthony E. Greco, GRECO FUNERAL HOME, (716) 874-4400. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.
