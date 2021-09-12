Menu
Dolores M. "Sunny" WOZNIAK
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
WOZNIAK - Dolores M. -
(nee Eikenburg) "Sunny"
Of Kenmore, NY, September 6, 2021. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Edward F. Wozniak. Dear mother of Thomas (Linda) Wozniak, Bonnie (late Ronald) Mang, Lorene (Charles) Johnson and Dennis Wozniak; also survived by 9 grandchildren (predeceased by 2), 13 great-grandchildren, seven great-great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Louis and Mollie Eikenburg-Henfling; sister of the late Violet (late Harold) Swain and late Robert (Shirley) Eikenburg. Dolores grew up on Garner Ave. until she married Eddie Wozniak. They bought their first house in Riverside in 1951 where they resided and raised their family. Upon retirement in 1986, they moved to Hinsdale, NY until 2007, when some hardships made them move back to the Buffalo area. They both enjoyed the country life. Interment in Elmlawn Memorial Park will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation. Please share online condolences and memories at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
