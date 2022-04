Words cannot express the heartbreak we have for your collective family. We really loved Dominic-watching him grow and mature to become a loving husband and father. He was always kind, colorful, thoughtful, and respectful. He was such an intelligent and talented young man. That great smile of his lit up a room. Unforgettable. Please know we are here for you in any way we can be. Our collective grieving is the `gift´ ...a reflection of Dominic and how fortunate we´ve all been to know and love him. Trust he´ll always be with us. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Love, Victor, Mary, Dante & Vivian

Victor Colonna Jr. March 28, 2021