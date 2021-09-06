Menu
Dominic J. SAVARINO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
SAVARINO - Dominic J.
Of Amherst, entered into rest September 4th, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Campiere) Savarino; devoted father of John (Nilsa) and Nicholas (Kelly) Savarino; cherished grandfather of Victoria, Charlotte and Joseph; loving son of the late John and Lena Savarino. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict's RC Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Amherst, on Saturday morning at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Dominic was a member of the George F. Lamm Post. If desired, donations may be made in Dominic's name to Hospice Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Benedict's RC Church
1317 Eggert Rd.,, Amherst, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
