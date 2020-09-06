CARNEVALE - Dominic V.
"Uncle D."
Of West Seneca, entered into rest August 30, 2020. Loving son of the late Paul and Rose Carnevale; dear brother of the late Joseph, Victoria, Mary and Rose; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Entombment, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.