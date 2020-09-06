Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dominic V. "Uncle D." CARNEVALE
CARNEVALE - Dominic V.
"Uncle D."
Of West Seneca, entered into rest August 30, 2020. Loving son of the late Paul and Rose Carnevale; dear brother of the late Joseph, Victoria, Mary and Rose; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Entombment, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.