LUCIANO - Domitila A. "Tila" (nee Cruz Vargas)
Of Hamburg, NY, entered into rest November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Primitivo J. Luciano, Sr.; devoted mother of Annette Luciano-Dukich, David (Cheryl Lenahan) Luciano, Joanne (James) Urgo, Yvette (Mark) Mancini, Nancy (Richard) Young and the late Primitivo Jr. (late Ann) Luciano and Joseph Luciano; cherished grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Louis and Adela Cruz-Vargas; dear sister of Magdalena (late Neftali Acosta); also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Thursday morning from 10-12 Noon. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS Guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed. Please wear a face covering. Condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.