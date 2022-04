BENDER - Don C.

Of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Buffalo, NY. April 11, 2021. Beloved husband of 61 years to Elizabeth (Bette Russo) Bender. Father of the late Michael (Donna) and Steven (Carolyn). Grandfather of Steven, Josh, Chelsea, Bridget, Maureen and Jillian. Don was a retired member of the Buffalo Fire Department. No prior visitation. Interment in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Florida.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.