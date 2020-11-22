HOOVER - Don Royal "Deac"
November 20, 2020, of Tonawanda, age 96. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Barbara (nee Hequembourg) Hoover; devoted father of Don (Diane), David (Jean), Deborah Owen and Darcy (David) McLeod; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late James Hoover; brother-in-law of Joan Hoover, Lois (late Elwyn) Palmerton and the late Frederick Hequembourg; survived by many nieces and nephews. Don was a veteran of World War II and served in France with the 515 Parachute Infantry Regiment. He played senior hockey, was a member of the North Tonawanda Football Hall of Fame, and played lacrosse at his alma mater at Hobart College. Don enjoyed kayaking, swimming and biking with his family at their log cabin on Cuba Lake, NY. The family would like to thank the staff at Beechwood Homes for their wonderful care of Don. A special thank you to his Harmony House Family. Funeral Services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to Beechwood/Blocher Foundation, Inc., 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville, NY 14068. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at mertzfh.com
