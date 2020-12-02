PUTZBACH - Dona M.
(nee Lehsten)
November 29, 2020 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved mother of Robert (Rose), Thomas and David (Lisa Schade) Putzbach; dear grandmother of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; loving companion of RJ. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Friday from 4-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.), where services will be held at 7:00 PM. All current health restrictions will be in place. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.