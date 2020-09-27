COIA - Donald A.
Of West Seneca; entered into rest September 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Sommer) Coia; devoted father of Kevin Coia, Karen Williams, Barbara (late Peter) Odrobina and Jeffery (Alicia) Coia; cherished grandfather of Mark (Sarah) Coia, Nicole (Daniel) Polino, Mandy (Timothy) Partridge, Mindy (Kevin) Kohl, Collin Coia and Morgan Coia; adored great-grandfather of Brooklyn, Macie and Charlotte; loving son of the late Anthony and Hazel Coia; dear brother of Dolores (late Daniel) Tronolone, late Anthony Coia and the late Richard Coia; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday in Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 11 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Mr. Coia was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and a retiree of Rich Products with over 30 years of service. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com