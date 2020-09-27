Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald A. COIA
COIA - Donald A.
Of West Seneca; entered into rest September 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Sommer) Coia; devoted father of Kevin Coia, Karen Williams, Barbara (late Peter) Odrobina and Jeffery (Alicia) Coia; cherished grandfather of Mark (Sarah) Coia, Nicole (Daniel) Polino, Mandy (Timothy) Partridge, Mindy (Kevin) Kohl, Collin Coia and Morgan Coia; adored great-grandfather of Brooklyn, Macie and Charlotte; loving son of the late Anthony and Hazel Coia; dear brother of Dolores (late Daniel) Tronolone, late Anthony Coia and the late Richard Coia; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday in Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 11 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Mr. Coia was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and a retiree of Rich Products with over 30 years of service. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Sep
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Queen of Martyrs Church
180 George Urban Blvd
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.