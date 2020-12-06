Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald A. CONTI
Conti - Donald A.
November 23, 2020 of Derby, NY. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette Conti; loving father of the late Joseph (Patti) Conti, Paul (Jackie) Conti, and Donald (Josie) Conti Jr.; also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. In keeping with the health and safety of friends and family, services will be held privately. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 716-627-2919. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice. Online condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.