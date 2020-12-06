Conti - Donald A.
November 23, 2020 of Derby, NY. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette Conti; loving father of the late Joseph (Patti) Conti, Paul (Jackie) Conti, and Donald (Josie) Conti Jr.; also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. In keeping with the health and safety of friends and family, services will be held privately. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 716-627-2919. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice. Online condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.