LICATA - Donald A.
Of Wheatfield, November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ann (nee Grasso) Licata; devoted father of Joseph (Patricia) Licata, Sandra (Carl) Harrington and Domenic Licata; predeceased by five sisters; also survived by nine grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private Services are being held. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
. Arrangements by WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME. Online guest registry and complete obituary at www.wattengel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.