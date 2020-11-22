Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald A. LICATA
LICATA - Donald A.
Of Wheatfield, November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ann (nee Grasso) Licata; devoted father of Joseph (Patricia) Licata, Sandra (Carl) Harrington and Domenic Licata; predeceased by five sisters; also survived by nine grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private Services are being held. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements by WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME. Online guest registry and complete obituary at www.wattengel.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.