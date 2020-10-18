ORT - Donald A.
October 16 2020. Husband of the late Ann M. (Murray) Ort; father of Carol (David) Burkhardt, John (Catherine), Edward, Donald, Patricia (Alan) King and the late Michael Ort; grandfather of Jennifer (Dale) Ranney, Kenneth (Laura) Burkhardt, Jonathan (Nicole) and Donald E. Ort, Ann (Bryan) Delmont, Alan King and Mary King; great-grandfather of seven; brother of Janet, Joyce and the late Jean; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday at 11 AM, at St. Teresa's Church (no prior visitation). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo. Donald was retired Director of Licensing and Inspections for the City of Buffalo, a WW II Navy Veteran and a lifelong fitness enthusiast and handball player, winning many tournaments at the Downtown YMCA. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at www.THMcCarthyFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.