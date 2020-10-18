Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald A. ORT
ORT - Donald A.
October 16 2020. Husband of the late Ann M. (Murray) Ort; father of Carol (David) Burkhardt, John (Catherine), Edward, Donald, Patricia (Alan) King and the late Michael Ort; grandfather of Jennifer (Dale) Ranney, Kenneth (Laura) Burkhardt, Jonathan (Nicole) and Donald E. Ort, Ann (Bryan) Delmont, Alan King and Mary King; great-grandfather of seven; brother of Janet, Joyce and the late Jean; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday at 11 AM, at St. Teresa's Church (no prior visitation). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo. Donald was retired Director of Licensing and Inspections for the City of Buffalo, a WW II Navy Veteran and a lifelong fitness enthusiast and handball player, winning many tournaments at the Downtown YMCA. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at www.THMcCarthyFH.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.