ARCARA - Donald J.

March 22, 2022 of Angola, NY. Dear father of Karen (Kevin Curran), Shawn and Donald Arcara; grandfather of six grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren; brother of Richard (Sandra) Arcara and Sharon (Phillip) Kuppel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at Most Precious Blood Church at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Arrangements by the Latimore-Schiavone Home, Inc., Angola, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.