ATTANASIO - Donald G.
Suddenly, September 15, 2021, age 52; beloved son of the late Joseph Attanasio and the late Patricia (late Herb) Garlock; loving brother of Glenn Attanasio; step-brother of Joseph Garlock and the late James (Debbie) Garlock; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to The ALS Association at https://donate.als.org/donate
. Share memories and condolences on Don's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.