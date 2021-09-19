Menu
Donald G. ATTANASIO
Suddenly, September 15, 2021, age 52; beloved son of the late Joseph Attanasio and the late Patricia (late Herb) Garlock; loving brother of Glenn Attanasio; step-brother of Joseph Garlock and the late James (Debbie) Garlock; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to The ALS Association at https://donate.als.org/donate. Share memories and condolences on Don's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
So very sorry to hear of Donald´s passing. He was a sweet, kind boy and we will remember him fondly. Sincerest condolences to his family and friends.
CJD and family
Friend
September 22, 2021
Love The Audubon North
September 21, 2021
