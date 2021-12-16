Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Edward BARTELS
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
BARTELS - Donald Edward
December 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy L. (nee Stoiber) and Gertrude D. (nee Hybicki); devoted father of Donna (Daniel) Sander and Daniel (Mary) Bartels; cherished grandfather of Derek, Timothy, Jared Sander and Hannah Bartels; great-grandfather of Eric, Andrew, Kevin, Trisha and Ryan; loving brother of Carolyn (John) Cave and the late Daniel (Ann) Bartels, John Bartels, Robert (Joan) Bartels and Marianne LaGattua; brother-in-law of Barbara Bartels and Nicholas LaGattua. Friends and family may call Friday from 4-8 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Please assemble at church. Facial coverings and social distancing protocols will be observed for both. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Christ the King Church
30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear of your dad. Uncle Don was soft spoken, and had a great smile. I also remember your mom telling us about some of his time as a captain on the Great Lakes. I realize, only now as an adult; how rare, exciting, and dangerous that was. Again, our sympathy!
Dave and Sharon DiMarco (Martin)
Family
December 18, 2021
Uncle Red was always about family. He was a great Santa for our kids, a great brother to my father, and an example of how to live a full life! He will be missed.
Chris and Amy Bartels and family
Family
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results