BARTELS - Donald Edward
December 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy L. (nee Stoiber) and Gertrude D. (nee Hybicki); devoted father of Donna (Daniel) Sander and Daniel (Mary) Bartels; cherished grandfather of Derek, Timothy, Jared Sander and Hannah Bartels; great-grandfather of Eric, Andrew, Kevin, Trisha and Ryan; loving brother of Carolyn (John) Cave and the late Daniel (Ann) Bartels, John Bartels, Robert (Joan) Bartels and Marianne LaGattua; brother-in-law of Barbara Bartels and Nicholas LaGattua. Friends and family may call Friday from 4-8 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Please assemble at church. Facial coverings and social distancing protocols will be observed for both. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2021.