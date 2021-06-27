BARTUS - Donald J.

March 8, 1957 - June 24, 2021, after a 15-year battle with cancers, most recently pancreatic cancer. Don met the love of his life and soulmate, Deborah Ann Spychaj Conway, on September 28, 2003. They often frequented "their Tim Horton's" on Southwestern Blvd., where they first met for coffee that day after finding each other on the Meeting Place singles section of the Buffalo News. They were married on March 7, 2004 on the sands of LimeTree Beach, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands while on a Caribbean cruise. Together, they had no children, but enjoyed parenting their children from previous marriages. Don was the cherished "Popsicle" to Nicole Barbara Bartus, and Dziadzia to her daughter, Brynn Autumn Bartus; he was the loving "Padre" to Brianna Rose Bartus, and the dear and devoted "Poppyseed" to Erik Louis Bartus (Katie, nee Casey), and Dziadzia to their son Erik Louis Bartus, Jr. He is also survived by their mother, the former Susan Ruth Zientek who he married September 15, 1978; their marriage ended in 2002. Don was also the caring stepfather of Kevin Michael Conway (Leslie, nee Smith), and Dziadzia to their children Chase Henry and Ella Mary. He loved and cherished all four children and their spouses equally and completely. He lived for his grandchildren and would light up each time he saw them. Don is survived by his dearest loving sister, friend, and confidant, Barbara Ann Bartus (Brian Pettitt, loved like a brother), and his cherished sister-in-law whom he considered another sister, Lorraine (nee Jaworski) Bartus. Don was predeceased by his loving and "significantly older" brother who he teased mercilessly, Louis Joseph Bartus. Additionally, he is survived by his special brothers-in-law (Swagiers) and their wives, Kenneth Jon (Barbara, nee Chmielewski) Simmons and Marvin Eugene (Cheryl Masaitis, nee Starr, and the late Patricia, nee Thuerauf) Spychaj. Don was blessed with siblings-in-law he considered to be his own siblings. He was especially close to his caring and devoted cousin, Denise Jacqueline Daniels, with whom he lived for a short while and considered a sister. Also surviving him are his much-loved nephews and nieces: Stephen (Kathleen, nee Murphy) Bartus with their children Mackenzie (Don's Godson) and Olivia; Daniel Sr. (Mary Lou, nee Carosa) Bartus with their children Daniel Jr. (Chaman, nee Saran) and Louis F. Bartus; Susan Kamuda (nee Bartus) with her son Broderick "Brody" Kamuda; Mark Simmons (Aja Flores) with their children Brayden, Kyler (Don's Godson), Trystan, Caysen, and Maddex. Also step-nieces and step-nephew: Christen, Jennifer, and Joseph Masaitis; Charity (Jake) Ries. Each and every one of his cousins held a very special place in his heart, including his wife's cousins who he got to know at the Trzcinski Family Picnics. Don is survived by Deb's Aunt, his dear Ciocia Florence Antkowiak. All his aunts and uncles have predeceased him, including his loving Godparents, Walter Mytko and Josephine Daniels. The best parents in the world passed before him, Louis John August 11, 1916-February 16, 1978, and Czeslawa "Alice" (nee Sobon) May 13, 1919-February 11, 1985 Bartus; Henry Casimir ("Skippy") May 14, 1919-December 25, 1991 and Alicia Mary (nee Trzcinski) November 21, 1919-October 19, 2017) Spychaj; his parents-in-law, also predeceased him. Also gone before him are his paternal grandparents Anthony (Johanna, nee Wrobel) Bartus, and his maternal grandparents Martin (Rozalia, nee Moskal) Sobon. Anthony's parents were Maciej (Ann, nee Momot) Bartus, and Johanna's were Joseph (Mary) Wrobel. Martin's parents were John (Katarzyna, nee Ciesla) Sobon, and Rozalia's were Jan (Marianna, nee Krawczyk) Moskal. Don's incredible knowledge of family genealogy will hopefully be passed on to future generations. Don had worked in the restaurant and accounting fields for years, and ended his career working 10 years as a mailman mainly at the Eastside Station in Buffalo, where he also served as acting supervisor for a period of time. He retired in 2008 after his second cancer prevented him from returning to work. Don had also worked at Buddy's Subs, Rafael's, Santora's, Seven Corners Restaurant, Andy's Lounge, US Energy, Goldome Agency, Goetz Energy, New England Life, and Bella Pizza. Don also sold WATKINS PRODUCTS since 1988, and AVON PRODUCTS since 2001, earning President's Club ranking for many years. He loved God's creation and often marveled at minute bits of beauty others might miss…rainbows, sparkling snowflakes, or a dewdrop on a rosebud. He had the greenest thumb this side of heaven. He blessed this world with laughter and wisdom. When you met Don, you became a friend for life. Most people were at times the recipient of one of his gifts of food or thoughtful greeting card. He never seemed to miss a "milestone event." Although he didn't remember his Grandma Sobon, her spirit lived within him; everyone told him he was just like her because he always sent food to those who were sick or in need. Don enjoyed cooking and baking and there wasn't a meal of any ethnicity or any dessert he could not master. He was a member of the St. Philip the Apostle Bereavement Singers and a monthly Bingo caller, along with his equally talented wife who could call back numbers almost as well as Don. At the Watermark Wesleyan Church, he was a member of the St. Stephen's Ministry, and a co-Usher with Deb at the 9:30 AM Sunday Service. A Lackawanna Boy, he will be missed as a caring father and Dziadzia, devoted and loving husband, precious and caring brother and brother-in-law, special cousin and nephew, spiritual leader, and friend. He had a kind, sweet spirit, treating others as he would want to be treated. He always thought of others before himself. He believed his calling in life was to serve and he exemplified servitude. He always tried to do what Jesus would do. People have called out his gentleness, empathy, and near-constant smile. He made lifelong friends, touched the lives of many, and was genuine. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday, June 27th from 12 Noon-6 PM and on Monday June 28th from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 30th in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, at 10 AM. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 1st in Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg, at 1:30 PM. Donations can be made to: Family Life Network, St. Philip the Apostle Church, Watermark Wesleyan Church, Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Flowers respectively declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.