Buffalo News
Donald H. BERNER Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY
September 24, 2021, at age 82, loving father of Donald A. Berner, Jr., Sheralee A. (Todd) Maillet and Kerry S. Henderson; cherished grandfather of Heather, Haley, Justin and Brandon; also survived by sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday September 27, 2021 from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street, Elma, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM. Family and friends invited. Donald owned and operated Berner Blacktop in Elma. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
