Donald J. BOOTH
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
BOOTH - Donald J.
February 28, 2021, age 89; beloved husband of Kathryn (nee Fosbury) Booth; devoted father of Jacquelyn (Ronald) Rose, Diane Boll, Donald J. (June) Booth Jr. and Colleen (Greg) Daigler; dearest step-father of Mark (Lauren) Wolcott; loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Vera (late Thomas) Smith, Evelyn Swanson and the late Marie Masten; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. If so desired, memorials may be made in Donald's memory to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203 or to South Line Volunteer Fire Company, 1049 French Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Donald was a United States Army Korean War Veteran and recipient of a Bronze Service Star, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, National Defense Service Medal, and a United Nations Service Medal. He was a former member of South Line Volunteer Fire Co. Share memories and condolences on Donald's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
