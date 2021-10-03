BORKOWSKI - Donald E.
Passed away September 30, 2021, beloved husband of Nora (McCarthy) Borkowski; dear father of Donald J. Borkowski; loving grandfather of Amber, Jocelyn and A.J.; brother of Joseph Borkowski and the late Eugene Burke and late Edward Burke.
Friends may call Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Mr. Borkowski worked as a professional Engineer until he was 70 years old. He enjoyed refereeing and umpiring youth sports in his retirement. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.