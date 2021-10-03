Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald E. BORKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
BORKOWSKI - Donald E.
Passed away September 30, 2021, beloved husband of Nora (McCarthy) Borkowski; dear father of Donald J. Borkowski; loving grandfather of Amber, Jocelyn and A.J.; brother of Joseph Borkowski and the late Eugene Burke and late Edward Burke.
Friends may call Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Mr. Borkowski worked as a professional Engineer until he was 70 years old. He enjoyed refereeing and umpiring youth sports in his retirement. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Oct
5
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Don was a civil servant in the true sense of the word and a devoted family man. I always looked up to him and the respect was mutual. RIP, my man, you earned it.
Scott Pickard
Work
October 5, 2021
I have fine memories of this very exuberant and energetic Engineer. I worked with Don in emergency operations and found him to be consistently reliable and supportive. Godspeed, Don, you did your best, always.
Art Klein
Work
October 5, 2021
You were a wonderful man. Always with a smile on your face. You will be greatly missed by your family and friends.
Michelle Barker
Friend
October 4, 2021
Rest in peace Don
Jim Boyle
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results