Donald W. BOYD Jr.
Amherst Central High School
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
BOYD - Donald W., Jr.
September 7, 2021. Beloved husband of 66 years of Winifred G. (nee Boyd) Boyd; father of Donald W., III (Karen) Boyd, Nancy Boyd Haley and Geoffrey G. (Cheryl) Boyd; grandfather of Donald W., IV, Kelley, Erin and Kristin Boyd and Bryan Haley; great-grandfather of Peyton and Alex Boyd; brother of the late David (late Cathy) Boyd; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, September 15th from 3-6:30 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, where a Memorial Service will follow at 6:30 PM. Mr. Boyd was a proud businessman/family business owner of Professional Program Management Inc. for over 34 years. He was an active member of many community service organizations spanning his lifetime. Mr. Boyd was a WWII Navy veteran. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Sep
15
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the entire Boyd family. Don was a wonderful, kind and gentle spirited man. He was the steady rock that helped ideas become reality. He was such an instrumental force in the Clarence community and the driving force to get the Clarence Hollow Farmers Market started. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on. I consider myself blessed to have known him.
Carolyn Romance-Lattimer
Other
September 15, 2021
Sorry to hear of Don's passing. May he rest in peace. Prayers to all! Jeanne Ryan
Jeanne Louise Ryan
September 14, 2021
Thinking of you all and sending our thoughts and prayers to you at this difficult time..very sorry for the loss of your dad, grandfather and friend.
Karen (Bungo) Whisker
Friend
September 13, 2021
The Gregg White Family
September 13, 2021
From the Buffalo APICS Chapter
September 13, 2021
My sympathy to Don's family. I met him and Winnie at the Amberleigh. Don was a very active member of the community and ran a very interesting Speaker's bureau here. He will be missed by all who knew him. Sincerely, Rella Corris
Rella Corris
September 12, 2021
