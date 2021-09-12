BOYD - Donald W., Jr.
September 7, 2021. Beloved husband of 66 years of Winifred G. (nee Boyd) Boyd; father of Donald W., III (Karen) Boyd, Nancy Boyd Haley and Geoffrey G. (Cheryl) Boyd; grandfather of Donald W., IV, Kelley, Erin and Kristin Boyd and Bryan Haley; great-grandfather of Peyton and Alex Boyd; brother of the late David (late Cathy) Boyd; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, September 15th from 3-6:30 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, where a Memorial Service will follow at 6:30 PM. Mr. Boyd was a proud businessman/family business owner of Professional Program Management Inc. for over 34 years. He was an active member of many community service organizations spanning his lifetime. Mr. Boyd was a WWII Navy veteran. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.