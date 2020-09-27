Menu
Donald C. BECK
BECK - Donald C.
September 25, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Mildred D. (nee DiBase) Beck; dear brother of Elaine C. Beck; special friend of Anna Perry, Tony (late Pat) Catafalmo, Joy Ricotta, Ruthy Field and Marcia Tourjie; and uncle of Donna Marie Treiber, of Webster, NY. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday October 6th and Wednesday October 7th from 2-5 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins) where Funeral Services will be held Thursday October 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired memorials may be made in Donald's memory to the Explore & More, Ralph C. Wilson Children's Museum, 130 Main St. Buffalo, NY 14202. Mr. Beck served as principal of PS # 8 for 25 years.As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6-foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


