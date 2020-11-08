DAVIS - Donald C.
Of Dunkirk, entered into rest on November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Viola (nee Pabst) Davis; devoted father of Linda (Joseph) McCaffrey, Dale (Carol) Davis and the late Gary Davis; cherished grandfather of Joseph (Gina) McCaffrey, Jr., Craig (Jennifer) McCaffrey, Trisha (Michel) Clausen and the late Scott Davis; adored great-grandfather of Addison, Cashel, Joseph III and Griffin; dear brother of the late Marion, Gen, Lucille, Eleanor and Helen. Mr. Davis was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps and served during WWII. He retired in 1991 as a maintenance supervisor at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, NY. His favorite saying was "the first hundred years are the hardest." Relatives and friends may visit the LARSON-TIMKO FUNERAL HOME, 20 Central Ave., Fredonia, NY 14063 on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 1-4 PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions in Mr. Davis's memory may be made to the St. Columban's on the Lake Retirement Home, 2546 Lake Rd., Silver Creek, NY 14136 or online at donate.stcolumbanshome.org
. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.