MICHAELS - Donald C.
Passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020, after a long illness. Donald lived most of his life in the Buffalo area and was also a longtime resident of Lakeland, Florida, with his wife, Frances, who predeceased him in 2017. Donald is survived by his children, Karen (late Chuck) MacRae, Kelly (Darrell) Furgoch, Kris (Randy) Woods and Kenneth (Annette) Michaels; his step-children, Christine (Robert) Kryszak, Cheryl (Randy) Davey, Lynn (Donald) Ulatowski and Jerrie Ann (Wayne) Erney; and his sisters, Carol Michaels and Marjorie (Roger) Koval; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Don was also a friend of Bill W. for 40 years. A Memorial Service will be held Monday morning, September 7, at 10 AM, at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donation's to Don's favorite charity, SUN 'n FUN @SunNFunFlyIn, 4175 Medulla Rd., Lakeland, FL 33811. Please share online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.