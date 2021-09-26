Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald L. CAREY
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
CAREY - Donald L.
Welcomed into the arms of Jesus September 24, 2021 at age 72. Beloved son of the late Alfred L. and Edith G. (nee Kauss) Carey; dear brother of Ronald J. (Eileen) Carey and Michael T. (Jill) Carey; uncle of Kevin (Teresa) Carey, Brian (Holly) Carey, Megan (Dan) Eagan, Chris (Matti) Carey and Nick (Aileen) Carey; great-uncle of seven great-nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the (Cleveland Hill) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where a Celebration of Don's Life will immediately follow at 12:00 PM. Family and friends invited. Please visit Don's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I was thinking of Don today , evertime I walked in his house to cut his hair he had a smile ear to to ear.Its funny I read pete's message and he metioned adventure... that's how it was when we went shopping a adventure he always made me laugh shopping..He will be truly missed
Annette Bridge
Friend
September 29, 2021
Don sure added a lot to the lives, with which he came into contact. My memories of adventures with him will always be among my most treasured. I'm glad to have seen him at least once in our older years...sorry not more. God Bless My Old Friend from Hutch Tech and UB. Pete
Pete Martinelli
Friend
September 27, 2021
to the family of donald carey sorry for your loss he will be missed he was a good friend
diane belleisle
Friend
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results