CAREY - Donald L.Welcomed into the arms of Jesus September 24, 2021 at age 72. Beloved son of the late Alfred L. and Edith G. (nee Kauss) Carey; dear brother of Ronald J. (Eileen) Carey and Michael T. (Jill) Carey; uncle of Kevin (Teresa) Carey, Brian (Holly) Carey, Megan (Dan) Eagan, Chris (Matti) Carey and Nick (Aileen) Carey; great-uncle of seven great-nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the (Cleveland Hill) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where a Celebration of Don's Life will immediately follow at 12:00 PM. Family and friends invited. Please visit Don's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at