Donald R. CLANCY
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 24 2022
11:00a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
Clancy - Donald R.
March 18, 2022 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Stephenson) Clancy; devoted father of Karen (Paul) Mazzu, Thomas (Laurie) Clancy, and the late Susan (David) Gaiser; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Wednesday from 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 11 AM. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery to follow. To share your memories and online condolences, visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Location
4199 Lake Shore Rd, Hamburg, NY
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Mar
24
Service
12:00p.m.
Hillcrest Cemetery
5223 Abbott Rd., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lois my thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time You and Don were the most loving couple I have ever met
Cheryl Browinski
Friend
March 22, 2022
