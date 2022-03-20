Clancy - Donald R.
March 18, 2022 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Stephenson) Clancy; devoted father of Karen (Paul) Mazzu, Thomas (Laurie) Clancy, and the late Susan (David) Gaiser; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Wednesday from 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 11 AM. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery to follow. To share your memories and online condolences, visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.