COLLINS - Donald E., Sr.
Age 77, September 4, 1943 - February 26, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Loving husband of 57 years to Carolyn (nee Monette) Collins; devoted father of Donald Jr., Dale (Laurie) and Robert (Nadine); adored grandfather of Robert, Amanda and Stephanie; great-grandfather of Lily Rose, Riley and Carter; step-grandfather of Keith, Missy and Zachary; step-great-grandfather of Damien and Ember; dear brother of Doris, Donna (John), Ellen (Dennis), Sandy, Steven (Felicia), Nancy (Stephen) and the late Phyllis; adored Uncle Don of Kelly and Julia, along with many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Collins was retired from Chevrolet, where he was an engine tester for 35 years. He was an avid hunter, outdoors-man and participated in competitive shooting events. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and was proud of his pilot's license. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment in Elmlawn Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.