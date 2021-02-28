Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald E. COLLINS Sr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
COLLINS - Donald E., Sr.
Age 77, September 4, 1943 - February 26, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Loving husband of 57 years to Carolyn (nee Monette) Collins; devoted father of Donald Jr., Dale (Laurie) and Robert (Nadine); adored grandfather of Robert, Amanda and Stephanie; great-grandfather of Lily Rose, Riley and Carter; step-grandfather of Keith, Missy and Zachary; step-great-grandfather of Damien and Ember; dear brother of Doris, Donna (John), Ellen (Dennis), Sandy, Steven (Felicia), Nancy (Stephen) and the late Phyllis; adored Uncle Don of Kelly and Julia, along with many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Collins was retired from Chevrolet, where he was an engine tester for 35 years. He was an avid hunter, outdoors-man and participated in competitive shooting events. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and was proud of his pilot's license. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment in Elmlawn Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
3
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Uncle Don was always there when you needed him, and loved his family beyond words. His big grin, wise words and that laugh will be missed by many. Rest In Peace, you are loved
Dena
March 6, 2021
Oh how I miss this man. He was not one to slack his hand at anything. One time I was visiting and he was doing some machinist work. So he started t explain to me , in detail, what he was doing and what for! Well, it was way over my head. I just stood there smiling as if I understood everything he was telling me! He really knew his stuff! A talented loving man, who was tough when needed. He was a man who could build a house to photographing beautiful wildlife. I miss his smile and his laugh! I look forward to meeting him again! Time to rest now dear brother!
Ellen
March 6, 2021
Another branch has fallen from our family tree - my brother Don. A brother is a blessing to the family. They stabilize and protect, a shoulder to lean on when only a brother's love will do. I will miss your expressions and laughter. I love you. Your kid sister, Nan
Nan
March 5, 2021
When I was young I always looked forward to the visits from our cousins from Buffalo. Such good times and many fond memories. May God bring each and everyone of you comfort during this difficult time. Love you all.
Marilyn Dimpfl
March 1, 2021
Me
February 28, 2021
Me
February 28, 2021
Me
February 28, 2021
Me
February 28, 2021
Forever in our hearts!
Me
February 28, 2021
Dad you were an amazing man! Always there with advice and a helping hand. You gave your best all the time ,you were my best friend ! Through thick and thin you were there . I LOVE YOU . NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN.. I will cherish our memories forever !!! TILL WE MEET AGAIN !!!!!!
Robert
February 28, 2021
Thank you for raising such a beautiful and kind family. May you Rest In Peace knowing your life brought joy to so many.
Anonymous
February 28, 2021
I´m so thankful for all you taught me and our shared memories papa. Love you. Until we meet again
Zachary Barrett
February 28, 2021
We had a lot of memories together. I'm going to miss you Brother. Rest In Peace.
Steve
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results