Oh how I miss this man. He was not one to slack his hand at anything. One time I was visiting and he was doing some machinist work. So he started t explain to me , in detail, what he was doing and what for! Well, it was way over my head. I just stood there smiling as if I understood everything he was telling me! He really knew his stuff! A talented loving man, who was tough when needed. He was a man who could build a house to photographing beautiful wildlife. I miss his smile and his laugh! I look forward to meeting him again! Time to rest now dear brother!

Ellen March 6, 2021