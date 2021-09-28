I met Don through work, and what started as "Don the cool regular" quickly became "my friend Don." Even invited the man to my wedding! I truly cherished and will miss our talks. Sending all my love to his wife and daughter, who he always spoke so fondly of. I wish you could´ve met my son in person. Noah and I miss you so much. Thanks for the laughs and the quality conversation.

Dominique Simaneau Friend November 1, 2021