COREY - Donald J.
Age 62, of Holland, NY passed away on September 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan (Przystal) Corey; loving father of Gabrielle Rose Corey; son of Beverly (Walter) Siwiec and the late Donald Corey, Sr.; brother of Dawn Renee Corey, Tina Siwiec and David (Andrea) Siwiec; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8pm and Friday, October 1, 2021 from 10am-Noon at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade where a Funeral Service will follow at Noon. Memorials may be made to the Holland Volunteer Fire Department, 49 N. Main St., Holland, NY 14080.Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.