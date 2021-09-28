Menu
Donald J. COREY
FUNERAL HOME
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY
COREY - Donald J.
Age 62, of Holland, NY passed away on September 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan (Przystal) Corey; loving father of Gabrielle Rose Corey; son of Beverly (Walter) Siwiec and the late Donald Corey, Sr.; brother of Dawn Renee Corey, Tina Siwiec and David (Andrea) Siwiec; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8pm and Friday, October 1, 2021 from 10am-Noon at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade where a Funeral Service will follow at Noon. Memorials may be made to the Holland Volunteer Fire Department, 49 N. Main St., Holland, NY 14080.Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
W. S. Davis, Inc. Funeral Home
358 W. Main St., ARCADE, NY
Sep
30
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
W. S. Davis, Inc. Funeral Home
358 W. Main St., ARCADE, NY
Oct
1
Service
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
W. S. Davis, Inc. Funeral Home
358 W. Main St., ARCADE, NY
Oct
1
Service
12:00p.m.
W. S. Davis, Inc. Funeral Home
358 W. Main St., ARCADE, NY
So sorry to hear of Don´s passing. My sincere sympathies and prayers to the Corey and Siwiec families.
Kathy Tucholka
November 10, 2021
I met Don through work, and what started as "Don the cool regular" quickly became "my friend Don." Even invited the man to my wedding! I truly cherished and will miss our talks. Sending all my love to his wife and daughter, who he always spoke so fondly of. I wish you could´ve met my son in person. Noah and I miss you so much. Thanks for the laughs and the quality conversation.
Dominique Simaneau
Friend
November 1, 2021
Don put his life on the line to save others. Many families are fortunate he was there to help their loved ones.
Ron Ashburn
Friend
September 30, 2021
He was a father to me in the vol fire service, always there to talk your ear off . Serving at Ground Zero with you was the second best honor to knowing you Don. Never forgotten
MICHAEL ARQUETTE
Friend
September 30, 2021
Don Corey was such a bright light. I will never forget the kindness he showed me. Always willing to listen and to encourage. I will always Remember Don´s genuine desire to help those around him. He will be missed, his legacy though, will live on.
Molly Jo
Friend
September 25, 2021
