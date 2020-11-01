Menu
Donald D. WELLS
WELLS - Donald D.
Age 59, entered into rest September 22, 2020 peacefully at his home in North Tonawanda, NY. Donald was born September 9, 1961 and predeceased by his parents Floyd and Shirley (nee Roth) Wells. Donald is survived by his sister June (Marshall) Forbes and brother Gregory (Elaine) Wells; nephews Richard Forbes, Robert (Deanna) Forbes and niece Sarah (Joshua) Burke; great-nieces Alaina Forbes and Olivia Burke. Donald was the owner and operator of Impact Design in Cambria, NY. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and pet Smokey. Memorial gifts may be made in Donald's memory to a charity of your choice.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
