BURGER - Donald E.Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest August 28, 2020. Loving son of the late Edward and Clara Burger; dear brother of Edward (late Joan) and the late Elizabeth and Robert (Nancy) Burger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Burger was an U.S. Army veteran. If desired, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation in Donald's name. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com