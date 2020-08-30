Menu
Donald E. BURGER
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest August 28, 2020. Loving son of the late Edward and Clara Burger; dear brother of Edward (late Joan) and the late Elizabeth and Robert (Nancy) Burger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Burger was an U.S. Army veteran. If desired, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation in Donald's name. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
