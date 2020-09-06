Menu
Donald E. COLLINS
COLLINS - Donald E.
Age 72, of Grand Island, NY, passed away on August 28, 2020. Beloved Husband of Marie (Krautsack) Collins; father of Michele Collins; grandfather of Ronald, Amber and Josh; brother of Betty (Paul) Kaiser, Colleen (Walter) Collins-Duffield and Tim (Carol) Collins; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Further details will be announced at a later date. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Memorials may be made to the Ten Lives Club, P.O. Box 253, North Boston, NY 14110. Condolences may be offered at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
