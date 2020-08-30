COURTNEY - Donald E. "Don"
August 27, 2020, of Williamsville, at age 90. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor L. Courtney (nee Barone) for 63 years; devoted father of Ann (Dr. Charles) Pelitera, David (Elizabeth) Courtney, Mary (Dr. Thomas) Westner, Robert (Barbara) Courtney and Barbara (Andrew) Archer; loving grandfather of Courtney, Lauren, Ashley, Daniel, Shannon, Alyssa, Madison, Nicholas, David, Ryan, Erica, John, Jack, Mark, Caroline, Ava and Sean; dear brother of the late Reginald (Rosemary) Courtney; also survived by nieces and nephews. Don was born in New York City and grew up in Suffern, NY. He graduated from The Gunnery Prep School in Washington, CT, and Springfield College with a degree in Physical Education. He then obtained a Master of Education degree from the University at Buffalo. He started his career as Director of the Lancaster Boys Club and then went on to teach physical education at Windermere Boulevard Elementary School in Amherst for 33 years. He was also a longtime baseball coach at Amherst High School, taught driver education at Amherst, Maryvale and Grand Island high schools and was a member of the WNY Swimming Officials Association, officiating high school & college swim meets. He was an active parishioner of All Saints Episcopal Church in Williamsville for many years before converting to Catholicism and joining St. Gregory the Great parish in 2011. Visitation will be held at (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), on Thursday, September 3rd, from 3-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church in Williamsville on Friday, September 4th, at 8:45 AM. Family and friends not able to attend in person are invited to watch via internet at www.stgregs.org
. The family welcomes donations to the Depew-Lancaster Boys & Girls Club in lieu of flowers. (Depew- Lancaster Boys & Girls Club, 60 Preston St., Depew, NY 14043 or www.depewlancasterbgc.org
Published by Buffalo News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.