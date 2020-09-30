HANDLEY - Donald E., Sr.
Age 74, a Buffalo native and a US Army Vietnam Veteran, died September 25, 2020, in Sayre, PA. He was the son of Kenneth and Evelyn Boser Handley, Sr. He enjoyed his cars, his children, watching boxing and listening to music. Survived by three children Dawn (James Morin) Martin of Amherst, Cristy Mlodozeniec of Coconut Creek, FL, and Donald (Cynthia) Handley, Jr. of Lockport; seven grandchildren Sebastian, Anthony, Louis, Sergio, Jessica, Mitchell and Justin; one great-grandson Emory; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two brothers Kenneth R. Handley Jr. and Allen Handley. A private burial service will be held at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany. Read complete obituary at www.oleanfuneralhome.com