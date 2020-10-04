SMITH - Donald E.
Age 67, of Wilson, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Don was born July 13, 1953 in Little Falls, NY. He is the son of the late Elmer E. Smith and the late Effie (Winkler) Smith. Don married Patricia M. Mosman on August 29, 1976. They recently celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary. He graduated from Fort Plain High School, obtained his Bachelors degree from SUNY Brockport and his Masters in accounting from RIT. Don retired from Niagara University in September of 2019 after 31 years as Controller. He was a passionate board member and past President of the Heart, Love and Soul Food Pantry in Niagara Falls. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family. As he would always say, his granddaughters lit up his world. Don is remembered as a kind and generous man with a great laugh. He is survived by his wife, Patty; his children, Zachary Smith, Chelsea (John) Dominick, and Mary Kathryn Smith (Ryan Bimont); his Siblings, Linda (Robert) Grandshaw and Steve Smith; two granddaughters, Emma Kathryn and Nora Jude Dominick; Patty's siblings, who loved him like their own brother; and several nieces and nephews. Don is also predeceased by a brother, William Smith, father-in-law, William Mosman, mother-in-law, Mary Mosman, brother-in-law, Timothy Mosman, and sister-in-law, Judy Peterson. Family and friends may attend visitation on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3648 Ransomville Rd., Ransomville, NY 14131. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 12 Noon at St. Brendan On The Lake R.C. Church, 359 Lake St., Wilson, NY. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wilson. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Heart, Love and Soul Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry, 939 Ontario Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14305. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com
