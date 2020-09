TRZEPACZ - Donald E., Sr.September 2, 2020, of Elma, NY. Dearest father of Donald Jr. (Joanna) Trzepacz and Jennifer Dietz; loving grandpa of Ava, Aidan, Dylan, Zoe and Alaina; brother of John (late Mary), Linda, Ronald (Jan), Bruce (Kathie) and the late Thomas (late Barbara) Trzepacz; predeceased by the love of his life, Constance Trzepacz; also survived and will be missed by many relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, 3-7 PM, at PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 9 AM at St. Gabriel's RC Church. Please assemble at church. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers-Stephen Siller Foundation or the Spring Brook Fire Company, 1937 Nellie Bell Truck Restoration Committee, in memory of Don. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com