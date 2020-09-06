Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald E. TRZEPACZ Sr.
TRZEPACZ - Donald E., Sr.
September 2, 2020, of Elma, NY. Dearest father of Donald Jr. (Joanna) Trzepacz and Jennifer Dietz; loving grandpa of Ava, Aidan, Dylan, Zoe and Alaina; brother of John (late Mary), Linda, Ronald (Jan), Bruce (Kathie) and the late Thomas (late Barbara) Trzepacz; predeceased by the love of his life, Constance Trzepacz; also survived and will be missed by many relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, 3-7 PM, at PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 9 AM at St. Gabriel's RC Church. Please assemble at church. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers-Stephen Siller Foundation or the Spring Brook Fire Company, 1937 Nellie Bell Truck Restoration Committee, in memory of Don. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.