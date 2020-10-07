GRAY - Donald Edward
Age 64 of Niagara Falls, NY, entered into rest unexpectedly on September 25, 2020 in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Born in Buffalo, NY on January 25, 1956; son of the late Hugh and Sophie (Purvis) Gray. Donald was employed as a licensed architect at Wendel, Amherst, NY, and previously at Cannon. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for all his life, and served as an Elder for many years. Donald joined Duchscherer Oberst Design in 1997 which later merged with Wendel, where he served on the Board of Directors. He was later named Director of Public Transportation. In 2018 he was named Vice President of Architecture and Architecture Practice Leader. Donald worked with and brought together Wendel's architects from across the country. Wendel viewed Donald's unselfish, team-first approach as his lasting legacy. Survivors include his wife, Linda (DeLorenzo) Gray. They were married May 22, 1982; a daughter, Stephanie (Steve) Chavez; grandson, Aidan Mills; brothers and sisters, Joan (Raymond) Geist, Michael (Astrid) Geist, Tinamarie Geist, Tanya Geist; nieces and nephews, John (Katherine) Calvin, Phoebe Gray; in-laws, Nadyne (Nick) DeLorenzo, Carol (Greg) Ross, and Paul (Kim) DeLorenzo; nieces, nephew, several great-nieces and nephew. Predeceased by a brother, John (Frannie) Gray. A Memorial Service is planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: JW.org
. Arrangements were with the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.