EFTHEMIS - Donald G. 82, passed December 30, 2021. Survived by his loving wife Gail of 62 years and three children: Nancy (Rick) Barbarossa, Gary, and Robert (Christine); five cherished grandchildren: Gary, Brianna, Meaghan, Thomas, and Andrea; brother to John (Joanne) Efthemis, Helene (Mike) Capozzi; sister, Genevieve Efthemis, Donna (Lloyd) D'Auria, James (Alex) Efthemis, and the late Doris (Fred) Bowman, and Roger Efthemis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Donald retired from BOC Gases. He was an avid golfer and a Buffalo Sabres, Bills, and Yankees fan. He enjoyed traveling; including many trips to the 1000 Islands. Celebration of Life at a future date.
Heaven has received another Special Angel Prayers flying high for the Efthemis Family along with hugs and kisses to give you strength to get thru this difficult time. Especially to Gail and Nancy. God Bless CaRoL Dagastino Teresi
Carol Teresi
Friend
January 10, 2022
