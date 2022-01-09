EFTHEMIS - Donald G.

82, passed December 30, 2021. Survived by his loving wife Gail of 62 years and three children: Nancy (Rick) Barbarossa, Gary, and Robert (Christine); five cherished grandchildren: Gary, Brianna, Meaghan, Thomas, and Andrea; brother to John (Joanne) Efthemis, Helene (Mike) Capozzi; sister, Genevieve Efthemis, Donna (Lloyd) D'Auria, James (Alex) Efthemis, and the late Doris (Fred) Bowman, and Roger Efthemis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Donald retired from BOC Gases. He was an avid golfer and a Buffalo Sabres, Bills, and Yankees fan. He enjoyed traveling; including many trips to the 1000 Islands. Celebration of Life at a future date.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.