ENGLERT - Donald "Don"December 4, 2020, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Pakula) Englert; devoted father of Kenneth (Christine) Englert, Christopher (Kara) Englert, Kimberly (Scott) Macdonald and Amy (Anthony) Pegnia Jr.; loving grandfather of Ryan, Lily, Owen, Michael, Wyatt and Allison; dear brother of Dolores (Patrick) Callea, Barbara (Tom) White, Rev. Michael Englert and the late Judy (Ronald) Macdonald, Deborah Englert, and Jerome R. (Elizabeth) Englert Jr.; uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, NY 14223 on Wednesday at 11 AM. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. Donations in Don's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com