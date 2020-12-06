Menu
Donald "Don" ENGLERT
ENGLERT - Donald "Don"
December 4, 2020, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Pakula) Englert; devoted father of Kenneth (Christine) Englert, Christopher (Kara) Englert, Kimberly (Scott) Macdonald and Amy (Anthony) Pegnia Jr.; loving grandfather of Ryan, Lily, Owen, Michael, Wyatt and Allison; dear brother of Dolores (Patrick) Callea, Barbara (Tom) White, Rev. Michael Englert and the late Judy (Ronald) Macdonald, Deborah Englert, and Jerome R. (Elizabeth) Englert Jr.; uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, NY 14223 on Wednesday at 11 AM. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. Donations in Don's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
263 Claremont Ave, Tonawanda, New York
Donny was a great guy, He and his dad use to deliver milk to our house on Mayer Ave. in the Riverside section of Buffalo, and I drove the Honor Pall Bearers in his sister Debbie's funeral. R.I.P. Donny, you will always be remembered and missed. All the Best to his family, John Roberts
John L. Roberts
December 6, 2020