ENGLERT - Donald "Don"
December 4, 2020, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Pakula) Englert; devoted father of Kenneth (Christine) Englert, Christopher (Kara) Englert, Kimberly (Scott) Macdonald and Amy (Anthony) Pegnia Jr.; loving grandfather of Ryan, Lily, Owen, Michael, Wyatt and Allison; dear brother of Dolores (Patrick) Callea, Barbara (Tom) White, Rev. Michael Englert and the late Judy (Ronald) Macdonald, Deborah Englert, and Jerome R. (Elizabeth) Englert Jr.; uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, NY 14223 on Wednesday at 11 AM. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. Donations in Don's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com

Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.