Dearest Coleen, Doug, Mrs Ertman & the grand boys. We´re so sorry to read of the passing of Mr Ertman. Only met him a few times while on Salem St back in the day. He was always a very nice guy to chat with. There´s really nothing I can think to say which will lessen your pain during this loss or make this tragedy any easier on y´all. Your memories of him will live on for a long time... especially if each one of you remember him by sharing memories of him with others. In doing this he can live on long after his passing. Remember you may not get over this terrible time ; but with family and friends you will make it through this. With love and Deepest Sympathy, Mark & Nancy of St Louis MO

The Hickman´s Friend December 12, 2021