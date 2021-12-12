ERTMAN - Donald M.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest December 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen A. (nee Gainey) Ertman; devoted father of Colleen (Douglas Brennan) and the late Adam Ertman; cherished grandfather of Dillon, Eric (Elizabeth) and James; loving son of the late Harry and Helen Ertman; dear brother of Paul (Nicole) Ertman, Judy Barr and Joseph (Vivian) Ertman. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Ertman was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.