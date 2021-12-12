Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald M. ERTMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
ERTMAN - Donald M.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest December 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen A. (nee Gainey) Ertman; devoted father of Colleen (Douglas Brennan) and the late Adam Ertman; cherished grandfather of Dillon, Eric (Elizabeth) and James; loving son of the late Harry and Helen Ertman; dear brother of Paul (Nicole) Ertman, Judy Barr and Joseph (Vivian) Ertman. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Ertman was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
13
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dearest Coleen, Doug, Mrs Ertman & the grand boys. We´re so sorry to read of the passing of Mr Ertman. Only met him a few times while on Salem St back in the day. He was always a very nice guy to chat with. There´s really nothing I can think to say which will lessen your pain during this loss or make this tragedy any easier on y´all. Your memories of him will live on for a long time... especially if each one of you remember him by sharing memories of him with others. In doing this he can live on long after his passing. Remember you may not get over this terrible time ; but with family and friends you will make it through this. With love and Deepest Sympathy, Mark & Nancy of St Louis MO
The Hickman´s
Friend
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results