BAUMAN - Donald F.

October 12, 2020, age 91 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 65 years to Lisieux Marie "Sue" (nee Sullivan) Bauman; dearest father of Colleen (Mark) Petruniak, Michael Bauman and Joseph (Beth) Bauman; dear grandfather of Nicole (Michael) Monin, Michael (Nicole) Petruniak, Allison (Paul) Howaniec, Matthew Bauman (fiancé Lauren), Brad Bauman and Ross Bauman; great grandfather of Sydney, Nolan, Sawyer, Mallory, Olivia and Edith; son of the late Harry and Caroline (nee Stein) Bauman; brother of the late Harry Jr. (late Jean) Bauman. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, Oct. 16th from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10 AM. (Please assemble at Church). Entombment Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Mr. Bauman was a graduate of Canisius High School, Class of 1947, an Army Veteran during the Korean War, member of BAC Local #45, now #3 where he served as President for 8 years, very active at OLHC Holy Name Society, Chapel Servers, St. Vincent de Paul Society and Chapel Seniors, also a member of St. Ann's St. John Berchmans Society. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Don's name to St. Vincent de Paul Society at OLHC or the Jesuit Missions. Face masks and social distancing at the Funeral Home and Church are Mandatory.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.