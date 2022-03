FAISON - Donald Sr.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest May 27, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Saturday from 10 AM-12 Noon, where a military presentation of the flag will immediately follow. Interment WNY National Cemetery. Mr. Faison was a U.S. Marine veteran.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.