Donald G. FANTON
Fanton - Donald G.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, passed March 18, 2022. Beloved father of Rick Fanton and the late Debbie Fanton; grandfather of Darrell Negron and Alexis Negron; great-grandfather of Angel, Alex, and Dante; son of the late Jane Clark; brother of Carol, the late Walt, Mary Jane, and Betsy; devoted partner of Linda Benner; ex-spouse of Michelle Fanton; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends and family to be received Tuesday, March 29, 5-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224, 716-672-5776. A Funeral Service to be held at 7 PM. A Committal Service to be held Wednesday, March 30, 10 AM, at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Please assemble at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park. Condolences, reflections, and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
