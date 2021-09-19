FREGELETTE - Donald D.

April 8, 2020 of Eden, NY at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Annamarie (Castiglia) Fregelette. Loving father of David (Kathleen), James (Julie), Donald (Kathleen) Fregelette, Cathy Fregelette-Schneider (Kevin Schneider), and John Fregelette (Michelle). Cherished grandfather of Nicole (Matthew) Moyer, David (Caitlin), Mark, Michael (Kelsey Mawk) Fregelette, Kate Schneider, Alyssa Fregelette and Luke Schneider. Papa of Meegan and Camden Fregelette. Son of the late Dr. James V. and Florence (Reed) Fregelette. Brother of the late James (Ann Marie) Fregelette and Marilyn (Raymond) Detzel. Brother-in-law of Mae (late Ralph) Jeswald and Barbara (late Jerry) Castiglia. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 25, at Immaculate Conception Church, in Eden, NY. Donald was an Army veteran, retired principal and superintendent of Eden High School and active parishioner of Immaculate Conception Eden.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.