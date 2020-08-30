FRYE - Donald G.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest August 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Candice L. (nee Voltmann) Frye; devoted father of Dale R. Frye, Matthew D. (Kimberly) Frye, and Shannon R. (Michael) Pastorelli; cherished grandfather of Jessica, Brandon, Anthony, Savannah, Charlotte, Gavin, Mariella, Caleb, and Chloe; adored great-grandfather of Kendal; loving son of the late Gordon and Ruth Frye; dear brother of Roger (Wini) Frye. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday morning at 10 AM. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Mr. Frye was a US Navy veteran. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear face covering. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.