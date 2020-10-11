PIRSON - Donald G.
Of Clarence, NY, October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois M. (Will) Pirson; dearest father of Mark W. (Kim) and Eric D. (Laura) Pirson; grandfather of Easton; son of the late Everett and Lillian (Christopherson) Pirson; brother of the late Richard Pirson. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.