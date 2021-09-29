Golinski - Donald M.
September 28, 2021 of East Aurora, NY. Loving husband of the late Nancy (nee Hoffman). Dearest father of Debbie Golinski, Kathy (George) Bonfante and Randy (Debbie) Golinski. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Amanda, Thomas and Brittany and great-grandfather of Hailey, Marlee and Jaxson. Dear brother of Marilyn (Joseph) Dablewski and the late Michael (Fran) Golinski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11AM. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Don was a former member of the Coast Guard Auxiliaryand United States Air Force. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.