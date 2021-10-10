Menu
Donald N. GRAVES
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
GRAVES - Donald N.
October 4, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Alice (nee Casey) Graves; loving father of Lynne (late Jeffrey) Towers and Lizabeth (John) Borcuch; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Jennifer) Cox, Shannon Degnan, Teresa (Allison Browne) and Allison Borcuch; dear brother of Lorraine (late Raymond) Pando and James (late Marilyn) Graves; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Graves was a Korean War Army Veteran. After retirement, he was a beloved volunteer for Bornhava and SS Peter & Paul Pre-K. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, from 3-7 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 9:30 AM, in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Masks required at both the funeral home and church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, P.O. Box 448, Buffalo, 14215. Online condolences may be shared at www.beachtuynfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Oct
14
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
SS Peter & Paul Church
Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so very sorry to hear about Dons passing. He was always a highlight in our day. Much love.
Madeline Simons
School
October 13, 2021
Dear Lynne, Please know I am thinking of you and prayers to you and your family. Love, Amy XXOO
Amy Papia
October 11, 2021
Lynne, I am saddened to hear about your dad. You´re in my thoughts and prayers.
Kim Gerevics
October 10, 2021
