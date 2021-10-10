GRAVES - Donald N.
October 4, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Alice (nee Casey) Graves; loving father of Lynne (late Jeffrey) Towers and Lizabeth (John) Borcuch; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Jennifer) Cox, Shannon Degnan, Teresa (Allison Browne) and Allison Borcuch; dear brother of Lorraine (late Raymond) Pando and James (late Marilyn) Graves; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Graves was a Korean War Army Veteran. After retirement, he was a beloved volunteer for Bornhava and SS Peter & Paul Pre-K. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, from 3-7 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 9:30 AM, in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Masks required at both the funeral home and church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, P.O. Box 448, Buffalo, 14215. Online condolences may be shared at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.