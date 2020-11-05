Menu
Donald J. ERTEL
ERTEL - Donald J.
October 30, 2020. Husband of the late Florence V. Sutton Ertel; father of Dawn D. Austin, Thomas (Roxanne) and Dennis (Linda) Ertel; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private Funeral Service was held with interment in Elmlawn Cemetery. Gifts in Mr. Ertel's memory may be made to Niagara County Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094, are appreciated. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.
